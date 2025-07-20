The private credit and business development company (BDC) segments have experienced a huge roller-coaster ride this year. Going into 2025, the overall picture seemed relatively acceptable, with no clear growth catalysts ahead but no obvious impediments either. Yet, when we got hit by a major tariff announcement
BDC Shuffle: The Stock To Drop And The Stock To Shop
Summary
- BDCs have performed unexpectedly well this year.
- Despite the growing uncertainty in the system and high probabilities for incremental base rate cuts, the BDC index is up on a YTD basis.
- This is not the right setup for being aggressive here.
- In the article I share two BDCs - one is a buy, the other should, in my view, be avoided.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, BXSL, FDUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.