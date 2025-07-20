Wall Street Week Ahead

Wall Street's focus this week will be on the second quarter earnings season, with market participants set to receive hundreds of reports from some of the biggest companies in the world. Investors will also get a chance to hear from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has been heavily criticizing him and amid concerns over the central bank's independence. The economic calendar is fairly light.



Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) will be headlining earnings this week, with both firms set to announce their results on Wednesday. Also on the docket will be household names such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Intel (INTC).



Fed chief Powell on Tuesday will give opening remarks at a conference for large banks in Washington, D.C. Jitters over monetary policy independence are elevated after media reports suggested Trump was close to dismissing Powell.



On the economic side, traders will receive updates on existing home sales, initial jobless claims, and S&P Global's flash PMIs.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 21: Verizon (VZ), Domino's Pizza (DPZ). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 22: Coca-Cola (KO), Philip Morris (PM), Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Motors (GM). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 23: Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), IBM (IBM), AT&T (T). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 24: Blackstone (BX), Honeywell (HON), Intel (INTC), Nasdaq (NDAQ). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, July 25: Phillips 66 (PSX), Centene (CNC). See the full earnings calendar.

Investing Group Spotlight

We are keeping a very close eye on earnings, of course. Several bellwether-like companies are due to report this week, including Verizon (VZ), Coca-Cola (KO), RTX Corp. (RTX), Texas Instruments (TXN), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), Blackstone (BX), and several other very important firms. These and other reports could be critical in suggesting where the economy, corporate profits, and the stock market may be heading in the near, intermediate, and longer-term.



In addition to the mounting earnings, we will focus on essential economic indicators and fundamental factors concerning the stock market and the economy. Fed Chair Powell is scheduled to speak on Tuesday. We will also monitor key data points like home sales, oil inventories, manufacturing, durable goods orders, and other fundamental indicators to have a better understanding of the well-being of the economy and the stock market.



Many stocks have appreciated considerably since our bottom call on April 7; thus, we may witness about a 3-5% pullback in the S&P 500 (SP500) in the near term. We're focusing on taking some profits in the near term in several positions. We're also implementing select options strategies and other instruments to limit downside risk and increase the potential for profitability in a more volatile environment in the near term.



Discover more analysis from Victor Dergunov with the SA Investing Group service - The Financial Prophet.