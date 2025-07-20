Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) went public just over a year ago, and the stock has seen impressive gains of around 130%. In the age of AI, data security has become increasingly important. But unlike traditional prevention companies such as Palo Alto
Rubrik: Innovative But Valuation Is A Bit Too Steep
Summary
- Rubrik's Q1 results showed record revenue growth and expanding margins, highlighting strong demand and adoption of its cyber resilience solutions.
- Customer loyalty and increasing spend, along with robust free cash flow, reinforce Rubrik's long-term growth potential despite weakness in the near future.
- Guidance for Q2 and FY 2026 indicates a notable deceleration in revenue and ARR growth, raising concerns about overvaluation at current P/S levels.
- Given the strong long-term growth story but weak near-term guidance, I believe a hold rating is appropriate for investors at the current valuation.
