Visa Is Ripe For An Options Straddle (Technical Analysis)

Jul. 20, 2025 10:19 AM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock, VISA:CA StockV, VISA:CA
Jack Bowman
6.14K Followers

Summary

  • Visa has mixed technicals, with its weaknesses very apparent, but fundamentally, it is still strong. However, it is stuck trading in a channel.
  • The stock recently declined from $373 to $349 per share, partly due to technical overextension, and could fall as far as $330 before a solid floor is found.
  • However, we could see a return to $358 quickly and a breakout above that on a positive earnings call in late July.
  • I suggest an options trade to take advantage of the current technical setup, one that doesn't necessarily rely on the earnings call being positive or negative.
  • Instead, I am aiming to profit off of Visa's current volatility and expect it to increase as we lead up to earnings. Buying opportunities are abounding, but entry point matters a lot right now.
Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

Visa Inc. (V) needs little introduction as it is one of the preeminent ways that most people in the US pay for things; over 52% of credit card transactions in the US last month were done

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
6.14K Followers
Writer, registered investment advisor, and economics educator from Southern California. Author of The Macro Obsession, a weekly newsletter on macroeconomics, markets, and investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in V over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
V
--
VISA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News