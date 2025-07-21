The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO) has caught my attention after being recommended in the comment section of several articles. Amplify ETFs hit my radar after looking into their Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (
QDVO: Has Outpaced QQQI And JEPQ In Total Return Since Inception
Summary
- QDVO offers a compelling blend of capital appreciation and high monthly income, with a 20.52% total return since inception, outperforming peers.
- The ETF tactically writes covered calls, allowing for upside participation while generating recurring income, unlike more rigid covered call strategies.
- QDVO's portfolio focuses on large-cap growth stocks, especially tech, which presents both strong growth prospects and sector concentration risk.
- I'm bullish on QDVO for its balanced growth and income strategy and plan to add it to my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio soon.
