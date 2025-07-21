Over the last 3 months we have been gauging the passenger airline market per airline and per region to assess the trends and statistics provided by the IATA to see which airline stocks
International Consolidated Airlines: Hit An All-Time High, And May Soar Further
Summary
- Our quarterly review of IATA data and airline financials highlights IAG as the top airline stock pick for 2025.
- Our model demonstrated 84% accuracy in predicting airline stock performance over the last three months, validating our approach.
- IAG consistently outperformed competitors in our monthly leaderboard, maintaining strong gains and industry leadership.
- The latest IATA report suggests continued growth in international aviation, further supporting our bullish stance on IAG.
- Approaching HY'25 with a record-breaking Q1'25 and no real market slowdown should indicate the price action of the last month is not accurate to the value of the company and should be considered positive for valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICAGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Held as LSE:IAG.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.