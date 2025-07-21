Flying Cars 101: Why Joby Aviation Is Ahead

Undercovered Deep Insights
588 Followers

Summary

  • Joby Aviation is the best-capitalized eVTOL leader, boasting regulatory progress, strong partnerships, and a vertically integrated ride-hailing model for urban air mobility.
  • The company’s momentum is driven by FAA certification advances, exclusive Dubai operations, and robust manufacturing scale-up, with commercial service targeted for 2025-2026.
  • Valuation is based on future dominance in a potentially trillion-dollar market, with revenue and EPS forecasts showing rapid growth and improving profitability by 2030-2031.
  • Risks remain in certification, scaling, and public adoption, but Joby’s unique position and execution make it a compelling long-term investment for risk-tolerant investors.
eVTOL Aircraft Flying Over Coastal Location

peepo

Elevator Thesis

Flying car stocks aren’t sci-fi concepts anymore, and the investors are riding the hype.

Mr. Market’s latest high-wire act has investors salivating, especially from Joby Aviation, the poster child of the flying car space.

Over the past year, we’ve

This article was written by

Undercovered Deep Insights
588 Followers
Undercovered Deep Insights is led by Moz (Muslim) Farooque, a seasoned market analyst and storyteller whose research has been featured on Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, InvestorPlace, Barchart, Equities, and GuruFocus. Moz combines investigative financial journalism with robust modeling to unearth under‑the‑radar stock and crypto opportunities. He’s a Fellow Member of ACCA and holds a BSc in Applied Accounting and Finance from Oxford Brookes University.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JOBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JOBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JOBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News