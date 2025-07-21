VTV: Is Vanguard's $200B Value ETF Right For You?

Summary

  • VTV offers low-cost, diversified exposure to U.S. large-cap value stocks, excelling in downside risk management and consistent, middle-of-the-road performance.
  • With a 0.04% expense ratio, high liquidity, and nearly $200 billion in assets, VTV may be ideal for conservative investors seeking moderate income and stability.
  • VTV has avoided poor quartile performance and large drawdowns, but its ten-year returns have lagged peers due to lower growth rates caused by underweighting tech and mega-caps.
  • This comprehensive analysis describes VTV's selection process and highlights how its performance and fundamentals compare to other large-cap value ETFs.

Introduction

With a 0.04% expense ratio and nearly $200 billion in total fund assets, the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is the go-to choice for many investors seeking straightforward and consistent exposure to U.S. large-cap value

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIG, SCHD, BRK.B, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

