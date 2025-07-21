Oakmark Global Select Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Vertigo3d

Second Quarter, 2025

The Fund (Investor Share Class) underperformed the benchmark, the MSCI World Index, for the quarter and since inception.

At the sector level, the largest contributors to performance were financials and industrials, while health care and energy were the only detractors.

Geographically, the top three country allocations are 60.8% in the U.S., 26.0% in Europe ex U.K. and 9.9% in the U.K. For the quarter, France, the Netherlands and Germany were the top contributors to relative performance. The U.S., China and the U.K. were the largest detractors from relative performance. Emerging markets accounted for 3.2% of the portfolio.

Top Contributor | Detractor

Top contributor

Bayer was the top contributor during the quarter. The German-headquartered pharmaceutical and agricultural company delivered a solid first-quarter 2025 that outperformed expectations, driven primarily by Pharma segment performance. This was an encouraging sign of organizational restructuring translating to results. In addition, expectations built throughout the quarter for the Supreme Court decision on whether to hear Bayer’s appeal in its RoundUp litigation. The court requested the Solicitor General’s input, which we believe implies good odds for Supreme Court review which could put an end to RoundUp litigation.

Top detractor

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was the top detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered provider of biopharma services saw its stock price decline amidst uncertainty related to possible price controls on drugs, concerns about potential pharma tariffs and government agency budget cuts. IQV’s first-quarter results in its Contract Research Organization segment held up better than peers and its Technology and Analytic Solutions segment is performing well, but the overall outlook for the near-term is weak due to a slowdown in biopharma R&D spending. This pressure notwithstanding, we believe the company’s intermediate and long-term prospects remain solid. With the shares trading close to an all-time low multiple and management stepping up the level of repurchases, we believe that IQV is an attractive investment today.

Portfolio Activity

This quarter experienced a higher level of activity than what is typical for the Fund as President Trump’s Liberation Day announcement led to significant volatility in the market. Certain companies where the perceived impact from tariffs was deemed higher by the market fell meaningfully while other companies perceived as less impacted held up much better. In order to keep the portfolio forward looking and seek to maximize medium- and long-term returns, we trimmed or sold positions that performed well and bought shares in companies where the discount to intrinsic value widened significantly, in our view. As such, this quarter we added four new companies to the Fund while exiting three existing holdings.

New purchases

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that markets a broad range of essential medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. BD has achieved leading share positions in nearly all of its product categories by combining continuous innovation, low-cost manufacturing and consistently high reliability. The combination of an out-of-favor healthcare sector, temporary macro headwinds that have weighed on growth, and backward-looking concerns over free cash conversion have pressured the stock. These short-term concerns have provided us with the opportunity to purchase shares in what we view as a high-quality business with improving margins and an attractive long-term growth outlook at a significant discount to historical valuation levels.

BMW is a leading global manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. BMW commands excellent brand equity within the premium automotive segment, which tends to grow faster and enjoy better pricing dynamics than the broader automotive market. In our view, BMW’s management team is strong both operationally and strategically, basing key decisions on long-term value creation. They have positioned themselves well for success as electric vehicle demand grows, since they have a higher share globally in EVs than in ICE cars. Their position here will be further supported by the launch of their first electric-first platform, the Neue Klasse, later this year. Due to a high degree of localization, they are also better positioned to deal with tariffs than peers, in our view. Concerns over trade policy- and both demand and competition in China - presented the opportunity to initiate a position in BMW, an iconic brand with the strong balance sheet, cash flow generation, and technological savvy necessary to potentially deliver strong long-term results for shareholders.

BNP Paribas is one of the world's largest banks with operations in more than 60 countries and the largest in Europe. We like that BNP is a highly diversified business with a best-in-class deposit franchise. In our view, the bank is well positioned for profitable growth as it focuses on optimizing high-potential business segments, executing value-accretive acquisitions, and driving operating leverage via continued cost control. Despite strong fundamental results, the stock trades at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value due to French macro concerns, manageable regulatory uncertainty, and a lower interest rate environment. This created the opportunity to purchase shares in a well-managed company with strong underlying profitability and meaningful upside potential that should be a relative beneficiary in a falling rate environment.

DSV is a transportation and logistics company that offers supply chain solutions to customers across the globe. The company is an exceptionally well-managed freight forwarder with a team that has continuously delivered industry-leading profit margins. The company recently acquired D.B. Schenker, the fourth largest freight forwarder in the world, which we think will further expand DSV's capabilities and offer attractive synergies. DSV has created and grown shareholder value over the past decade by successfully acquiring and integrating companies in this fragmented market, which we expect to continue. It has also maintained its strategy of increasing volumes, while maintaining best-in-class profitability.

