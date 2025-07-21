Crypto stole the show last week. While bitcoin was about flat, ether, XRP, Binance Coin, and even our old friend Dogecoin surged. President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, bringing further credibility to stablecoins and helping to lift the entire digital currency space
PHYS: Gold's Bull Market Is Not Done, $4000 In Play
Summary
- I have a buy rating on Sprott Physical Gold Trust, citing strong fundamentals and a favorable technical setup for gold.
- Gold’s momentum and sentiment dip is a healthy technical sign, with central bank buying and seasonality providing key tailwinds.
- Gold remains a top performer YTD, with Goldman Sachs raising its price target to $4,000/oz by 2026, implying nearly 20% upside.
- PHYS offers secure, liquid exposure to physical gold, and I see risk-reward skewed positively as gold consolidates near breakout levels.
