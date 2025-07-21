Heading into the heart of the Q2 earnings season, the Nasdaq 100 Volatility Index (VXN) rests at its lowest level since February 13. Under 19, it implies barely more than a 1% daily swing in the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (
QDVO: Low Volatility Limits Covered Call Income Potential Today
Summary
- I rate Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF a 'Hold' due to low implied volatility, limiting call-selling premium opportunities for income-focused investors.
- QDVO has outperformed QQQ and SPY since its August 2024 inception but has underperformed since the April 8 market low.
- The ETF is concentrated in large-cap growth, especially tech, with high income potential but notable liquidity and volatility risks.
- Given current bullish technicals and low volatility, a basic long position in QQQ or a similar ETF may be preferable to QDVO right now.
