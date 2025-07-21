Novartis AG (NVS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Harry Kirsch - Chief Financial Officer
Sloan Simpson - Global Head of Investor Relations
Vasant Narasimhan - Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Emmanuel Douglas Papadakis - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Florent Cespedes - Societe Generale Cross Asset Research
Harry Thomas d'Alton Sephton - Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division
James Patrick Quigley - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Kerry Ann Holford - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division
Michael Leuchten - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Michael Thomas Nedelcovych - TD Cowen, Research Division
Peter Verdult - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Rajesh Kumar - HSBC Global Investment Research
Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Sachin Jain - BofA Securities, Research Division
Seamus Christopher Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division
Shirley Chen - Unidentified Company
Simon P. Baker - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Operator
Good morning and good afternoon, and welcome to the Novartis Q2 2025 Results Release Conference Call and Live Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. A recording of the conference call, including the Q&A session, will be available on our website shortly after the call ends.
With that, I would like to hand over to Ms. Sloan Simpson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.
Sloan Simpson
Thank you, Sharon. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 2025 earnings call. The information presented today contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. These may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. For a description of some of these factors, please refer to the Form 20-F and its most
- Read more current NVS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts