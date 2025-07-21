Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) easily surpassed consensus estimates for its second fiscal quarter on Friday, with results receiving a boost from higher interest rates, strong asset gathering, and market volatility throughout the quarter. The financial brokerage reported an impressive increase of core
Charles Schwab: A Buy At All-Time Highs
Summary
- Charles Schwab delivered strong Q2 results, beating estimates on both revenue and earnings, driven by high interest rates and market volatility.
- The brokerage saw impressive asset growth, with core net new assets up 31% year-over-year, supporting platform expansion and earnings growth.
- Despite reaching all-time highs, Schwab trades at a reasonable valuation and is expected to deliver industry-leading EPS growth of 25% annually.
- Risks include potential declines in market volatility and lower interest rates, but Schwab's robust profitability and asset growth justify a continued strong buy recommendation.
