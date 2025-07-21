Business Conditions Monthly May 2025

American Institute For Economic Research
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • AIER’s Business Conditions Monthly indicators for May 2025 point to tentative stabilization in the US economy, though underlying signals remain mixed.
  • The Leading Indicator jumped sharply to 63 in May, driven by broad-based improvements across forward-looking indicators.
  • The Roughly Coincident Indicator held steady at 50 in May 2025, extending its streak of neutral readings and signaling an economy still searching for directional momentum.
  • The Lagging Indicator fell to 42 in May, down sharply from 75 in April, as four of the six underlying indicators registered declines — marking a clear reversal from last month’s strength.
  • June’s inflation data painted a nuanced picture of crosscurrents in pricing pressures, with core CPI coming in soft but signaling the onset of more widespread tariff pass-through.

USA flag and American dollars. American flag blowing in the wind and 100 dollars banknotes in the background

MarianVejcik

By Peter C. Earle

Investors are willing to risk a little more as trade war threats normalize. Some sectors show ongoing weakness, but economic activity sputtered forward.

AIER’s Business Conditions Monthly indicators for May 2025 point to tentative

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research
2.03K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (https://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News