Oakmark Equity And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Second Quarter, 2025

The Fund (Investor Share Class) underperformed its blended benchmark, the 60% S&P 500 / 40% Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, for the quarter but outperformed the benchmark since inception.

The equity portfolio returned 4.67%1 for the quarter versus 10.94% for the S&P 500 Index. This underperformance was due to an underweight in technology stocks and an overweight in value and mid-cap stocks. The fixed income portfolio returned 1.97%1 versus 1.21% for the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The Fund’s allocation was 59.1% in equities, 39.3% in fixed income, and 1.6% cash.

At the sector level for the equity portfolio, the largest contributors to performance were financials and consumer discretionary, while health care and energy were the largest detractors.

As our CIO-U.S., Bill Nygren, discusses in this quarter’s commentary (“Our bottom-up approach to a top-down crisis”), we attempted to take advantage of the market’s heightened volatility by repositioning the portfolio toward holdings with the most attractive risk-adjusted return profiles.

Top Contributor | Detractor

Top contributor

Capital One Financial was the top contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered consumer finance company’s stock price rose as it completed its acquisition of Discover Financial in May and reported solid first-quarter 2025 earnings headlined by broadly improving credit metrics. Management has identified over $2 billion of expense and revenue synergies from the merger, which it expects to realize over the next 24 months. We continue to view Capital One as a disciplined, tech-forward and well-capitalized company and look forward to seeing how the Discover acquisition adds value.

1The asset class returns noted above are unaudited and sourced from our proprietary accounting system.

Top detractor

Fiserv was the top detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered financial software and payment processing company’s stock price declined due to concerns that its payment volumes are slowing. Despite this, management reiterated its full-year guidance, emphasizing that volumes are expected to improve during the second half of the year and that the company has several levers to sustain high revenue growth. We met with management and continue to appreciate their focus on long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value creation. In our view, Fiserv is well-positioned to benefit from the secular trend toward digital payments and banking.

Portfolio Activity

During the early part of the second quarter, the fear around tariffs created an opportunity to reposition the portfolio toward names that offered greater risk-adjusted return potential. We reduced our holdings in companies where stock prices had held up relatively well through the market turmoil, and we initiated or added to positions where stock prices had declined far more than our view of intrinsic value. We believe this type of opportunistic portfolio management enhances the margin of safety and increases the potential returns for our clients. A list of our most recent purchases is included below.

New purchases

Allison Transmission (ALSN) is a leading manufacturer of automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial and defense vehicles. In our view, ALSN’s dominant market share provides the company with above-average pricing power and has resulted in a long history of attractive returns and free cash flow. Management has historically returned most of the company’s free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, part of a sound capital allocation track record. Although ALSN already has high market share in the United States, we think there is ample room to grow in adjacent markets and internationally, where automatic transmission adoption is lower. We were excited to invest in Allison at a single-digit multiple of our estimate of normal earnings – a greater than 50% discount to where other high-quality industrial companies trade.

CDW is a leading information technology (IT) solutions company. Over the past decade, CDW has evolved from a technology hardware reseller to a comprehensive provider of IT solutions with burgeoning software and service businesses. In our view, the company’s strong corporate culture helped make that transformation a success. Specifically, CDW has long been adept at developing and retaining top talent. A prime example is its fleet of account managers and technology consultants that help it attract and retain customers. Focusing on software services has helped CDW expand its margins—a trend that we believe is likely to continue as cybersecurity and generative AI require more attention. Despite CDW’s critical place in the IT ecosystem, cyclical pressures have weighed on the company’s stock price, providing us the opportunity to purchase shares at a discounted valuation.

Centene was purchased during the quarter as part of a tax trade related to its final sale in the first quarter.

Charles River Labs is the world’s leading provider of research models and other services for preclinical research and drug development. In our view, the company has a wide competitive moat which enables consistently high returns on capital. It also has a history of strong organic growth due to increases in biopharma R&D spending, market share gains and an ongoing trend toward outsourcing preclinical R&D. Near-term cyclical headwinds and concerns over research model alternatives have weighed on sentiment, providing us an opportunity to purchase shares at an unusually low multiple of current earnings. We believe the company is well-positioned to benefit when industry growth returns to normal and has other opportunities to unlock shareholder value, particularly through their recently announced strategic review. We were happy to purchase shares well below our estimate of intrinsic value.

ICON PLC is the second-largest contract research organization (CRO) and the leading pure play company in the industry behind IQVIA Holdings. CROs provide clinical trial outsourcing and associated services to large biopharma companies. Stock prices in the sector have declined amidst uncertainty related to government policy and drug pricing pressure, which have weighed on biopharma R&D spending. We believe biopharma R&D spending will ultimately recover and the historical trend toward outsourcing will continue, leading to a reacceleration in earnings growth at top CROs like ICON. We were pleased to purchase shares in ICON at roughly 11x earnings, near its lowest multiple in history.

Nike Cl B is a global leader in athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The company has built a leading global brand through decades of successful product innovation, marketing and partnerships with premier athletes. Since peaking in 2021, Nike’s stock price has declined to roughly a third of its previous high, largely due to challenges in its direct-to-consumer initiative and concerns over tariffs. In our view, Nike's new CEO is implementing a credible plan to improve fundamental performance by bolstering wholesaler relations and diversifying distribution while further increasing product innovation. We believe these actions will help to improve the health of the business over the medium-term, resulting in better growth and enhanced margins. These concerns provided us with the opportunity to purchase shares at a meaningful discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.

Owens Corning is one of the world's largest building products companies, specializing in roofing, insulation, and doors. We like that Owens Corning has a dominant market position in roofing that has historically benefited from attractive pricing, scale advantages, the nondiscretionary nature of the product, and contractor loyalty. In our view, market participants underappreciate the quality of the roofing segment and are overly concerned with the insulation segment’s exposure to new housing starts. Economic uncertainty and cyclical forces have weighed on sentiment for the industry, presenting the opportunity to invest in a quality business with a management team that is taking advantage of their underpriced stock through share buybacks.

Targa Resources is a leading midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) company. Targa is a part of a group that controls 90% of the fractionation capacity in the largest hub for NGLs in the world, known as Mont Belvieu. Thanks to the region's unique topography and proximity to the Gulf Coast, Targa benefits from meaningful cost advantages and significant barriers to entry. We like that Targa generates ~90% of its earnings through multi-year fee-based arrangements with its customer base, which provides protection against oversupply or recontracting. Uncertainty around Permian oil production growth has recently weighed on share price. However, in our view, Targa remains well-positioned to grow, even if the Permian slows dramatically. We were happy to purchase shares at a discount to peers based on normalized earnings power and our estimate of intrinsic value.

Zimmer Biomet is a leading medical device company and a pure play in orthopedics. In our view, orthopedics is an attractive product category that should benefit from long-term tailwinds stemming from an aging population, greater activity levels among seniors and increased adoption of specialized robotics that improve surgical efficiency. In addition, market share within the space tends to be sticky, as physicians are typically trained to use leading brands like Zimmer Biomet, reinforcing long-standing brand loyalty. New management recently completed several multi-year initiatives that we think will streamline operations and reinvigorate product innovation. The market has yet to ascribe value to these improvements, providing the opportunity to initiate a position in a dominant, growing company at a discounted valuation to peers and the broader market.

