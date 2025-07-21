Dividend Growth Bi-Weekly Chat 07/21/2025

Welcome to the forum for Dividend Growth Investing discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new article is posted every two weeks as a space for sharing of ideas, discussing concepts, and digging deeper on DGI. All previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page.

Brokers Expect 39.89% To 80.68% Net Gains From Top-Ten DiviPower Dogs By July 2026 Three of ten top DiviPower stocks (tinted gray in the chart below) were among the top ten price gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, this July 2025 yield-based forecast, as graded by Wall St. wizard estimates, was 30% accurate. Estimated dividend-returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2025-26 data points for the projections below.

After adding additional shares of Alphabet, PepsiCo, and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, our portfolio's weighted average dividend yield [TTM] stands at 4.30% while its 5-Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] lies at 7.84%, indicating that we continue balancing dividend income with potential for dividend growth and capital appreciation, one of the principal objectives of our dividend portfolio. With a proportion of 17.07%, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF represents the largest position of our dividend portfolio. PepsiCo and Alphabet now account for 2.46% and 1.83%, respectively.

There is some overlap between these three ETFs, to be sure. But they also have enough uniqueness to make the blending of the three worthwhile. And, importantly, all three of them have little to no exposure to the real estate sector and thus act as true diversifiers to my core competency. On top of this diversification, though, I think it can make sense to further diversify one's portfolio. While the three dividend ETFs above provide diversification outside of real estate, they do all share in common a passive indexation stock-picking methodology. Generally speaking, passive indexation is superior to active management, because the fees are lower and most active managers can't beat their benchmarks anyway. Thus, the bulk of one's "diversifier" allocation should go into passive ETFs, in my view.

Every month, we start with about 400 to 500 dividend-paying stocks and use our proprietary and unique filtering criteria to bring down the number of selections to a small subset of about 20 stocks. Generally, we end up with stocks that pay dividend yields in the range of 1% to 1.5%, which is in line with what the S&P 500 pays as well. These 20 stocks are from diverse sectors and industries, but they all have one aspect in common. They appear to be in their period of hypergrowth with great momentum. As a final step, we analyze each of the 20 stocks and use our judgment to come up with a final list of just 10 stocks. The majority of our selections (if not all) have a market cap of $10 billion or more.

