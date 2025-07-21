IFN: This Is Likely Not The Time To Buy Into Indian Equities

Philipp Brohl
Summary

  • India Fund trades at elevated valuations — top holdings average a 41x P/E ratio, pricing in perfection and leaving little room for error.
  • India is in the boom phase of its cycle, which historically leads to future disappointments for latecomers. Valuations and sentiment mirror pre-crash China in 2007.
  • Charlie Munger's advice to "fish where the fish are" inspires my focus on overlooked opportunities in emerging markets. There aren't many fish in India left.
  • Smart investing means buying pessimism, not hype — long-term investors should wait for a bear market and low valuations before investing in India.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ are racing from one all-time high to the next, and as others are chasing AI, I am chasing undervalued stocks around the world to hide from the inevitable hangover that'll follow.

Philipp Brohl
Philipp is a seasoned value investor with nearly 20 years of experience in the field. He takes a global approach to investment opportunities, seeking out undervalued companies that offer a significant margin of safety, leading to attractive dividend yields and returns. While he does not limit his investments to specific sectors or countries, he focuses only on companies he thoroughly understands and can reasonably assess for future growth potential. Philipp is particularly enthusiastic when he identifies a company with a solid earnings track record trading at less than 8x free cash flow, which inspired his username: 8xfreecash.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

