ABB Ltd (ABBNY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

ABB Ltd (OTCPK:ABBNY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ann-Sofie Nordh - Group Senior VP & Head of Investor Relations
Morten Wierod - Chief Executive Officer
Timo J. Ihamuotila - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Alasdair Leslie - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Andre Kukhnin - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Daniela C. R. de Carvalho e Costa - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
George Featherstone - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
James Moore - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Jonathan R. Mounsey - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Joseph Craig Giordano - TD Cowen, Research Division
Martin Wilkie - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Max R. Yates - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Philip John Buller - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Sebastian Kuenne - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Ann-Sofie Nordh
Greetings, and welcome to this presentation of ABB's second quarter results. And as you can see, we're now we're shooting from our new ABB studio. And as per usual, we have our CEO, Morten Wierod; and our CFO, Timo Ihamuotila. And without further ado, I will ask Morten to kick off the presentation.
Morten Wierod
Thank you, Ann-Sofie. And a warm welcome also from my side. In the second quarter, we delivered on plan with mid-single-digit revenue growth and increased operational earnings in 3 out of 4 business areas. I'm pleased with the overall results. That said, I acknowledge that not all is perfect. We still have work to do to improve, for example, the Machine Automation and e-mobility business. When it comes to the market, I would say that the business environment was more or less unchanged compared with the first quarter. Our broader markets remain fundamentally strong as the world turns to electric power and automation. And just like in Q1, we, just
