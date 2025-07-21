I’ve had my eye on JD.com (JD) since 2019, and it’s always felt like a hidden gem that’s tough to love. Indeed, when I posted my first and only article on the stock back in 2020, I
JD.com: A 10%+ Shareholder Yield Makes This Too Good To Ignore
Summary
- JD.com has transformed into a profit machine, with steadily expanding margins and robust free cash flow, despite persistent China-related risks.
- Shareholder returns are now compelling, with a 10%+ yield through dividends and aggressive buybacks, offering tangible value even if the stock remains undervalued.
- JD trades at a deep discount, especially when accounting for its massive net cash position, which provides a wide margin of safety.
