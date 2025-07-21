Innovative Industrial Properties Is A Cautious Buy

Alan Brochstein, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • IIPR remains risky but attractive for cannabis investors after a major price drop, offering deep value compared to peers despite ongoing tenant and industry challenges.
  • Recent financials show declining revenue, EPS, and AFFO, with dividend sustainability in question and refinancing risk looming, but the balance sheet remains relatively stable.
  • Valuation is compelling at 0.8x tangible book and a 14.5% dividend yield, though a dividend cut is likely; technicals suggest possible further downside but also significant upside potential.
  • IIPR is safer than MSOs and preferred over other cannabis REITs for exposure, but investors should consider the Preferred A shares for a more cautious approach with a 9% yield.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at 420 Investor. Learn More »

Close-up Photo of Cannabis leaves over United States Dollar Bills Isolated on White Background.

Sckrepka

While it remains risky, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), which has dropped in price substantially, is a name that cannabis investors should consider buying. The plunge last December attracted my attention, and I wrote that it

420 Investor launched in 2013, just ahead of Colorado legalizing for adult-use. We have moved the service to Seeking Alpha. Historically, we have provided great coverage of the sector with model portfolios, videos and written material to help investors learn about cannabis stocks, and we are excited to be doing it here!

This article was written by

Alan Brochstein, CFA
72.29K Followers

Alan Brochstein, CFA, is one of the first investment professionals to focus exclusively on the cannabis industry. Alan got his start as a financial professional in the securities industry in 1986, managing investments in institutional environments until he founded AB Analytical Services in 2007 in order to provide independent consulting to registered investment advisors. He is also the managing partner of New Cannabis Ventures, a leading provider of relevant financial information in the cannabis industry since 2015.

Alan has run the investing group 420 Investor, for investors interested in the publicly-traded cannabis stocks that he moved to Seeking Alpha in 2023, since 2013. As the leader of the investing group 420 Investor, Alan closely covers 20 stocks and shares investment news as it comes out, previews of their earnings reports and analysis of them afterwards. Other features of the group include: a model portfolio, 10 videos per week with chart analysis, 3 summary pieces weekly, a monthly newsletter, and chat for questions Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IIPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IIPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IIPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News