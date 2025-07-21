AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCPK:ELUXY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2025 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ann-Sofi Jönsson - Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting

Therese Friberg - CFO and Head of Finance, Legal & IT

Yannick Fierling - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Björn Enarson - Danske Bank A/S, Research Division

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division

Gustav Hagéus - EB, Research Division

James Moore - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Jeremy Caspar - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Ann-Sofi Jönsson

Very welcome to the presentation of our second quarter results today. I'm Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations. And with me today, I have our CEO, Yannick Fierling; and our CFO, Therese Friberg. We will run through the presentation, and then we will open up for a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

So with that, very welcome again, and over to you, Yannick.

Yannick Fierling

Thank you very much, Ann-Sofi. Good morning to all of you. I'm very happy to be with you for the second quarter results. I will start with a few highlights. The first positive news we have to share with you is that we have been outperforming the markets with our 3 major brands: Electrolux, AG and Frigidaire. The second point is about our operating margin. We have been improving our operating margin from 1.2% to 2.5%. We've a highlight, which is a positive operating margin in North America. And we have been delivering these results in an environment, which has been pretty challenging with a very volatile geopolitical environment.

So good progress on the short-term side of the equation, but we have been making as well pretty good progress together with the team on the ambitions we want to