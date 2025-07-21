AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
154.22K Followers

Q2: 2025-07-18 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.40
 | Revenue of $3.23B (2.08% Y/Y) misses by $77.49M

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCPK:ELUXY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2025 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ann-Sofi Jönsson - Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting
Therese Friberg - CFO and Head of Finance, Legal & IT
Yannick Fierling - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Björn Enarson - Danske Bank A/S, Research Division
Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division
Gustav Hagéus - EB, Research Division
James Moore - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Jeremy Caspar - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Ann-Sofi Jönsson

Very welcome to the presentation of our second quarter results today. I'm Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations. And with me today, I have our CEO, Yannick Fierling; and our CFO, Therese Friberg. We will run through the presentation, and then we will open up for a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

So with that, very welcome again, and over to you, Yannick.

Yannick Fierling

Thank you very much, Ann-Sofi. Good morning to all of you. I'm very happy to be with you for the second quarter results. I will start with a few highlights. The first positive news we have to share with you is that we have been outperforming the markets with our 3 major brands: Electrolux, AG and Frigidaire. The second point is about our operating margin. We have been improving our operating margin from 1.2% to 2.5%. We've a highlight, which is a positive operating margin in North America. And we have been delivering these results in an environment, which has been pretty challenging with a very volatile geopolitical environment.

So good progress on the short-term side of the equation, but we have been making as well pretty good progress together with the team on the ambitions we want to

Recommended For You

About ELUXY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELUXY

Trending Analysis

Trending News