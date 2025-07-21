Betsson AB (publ) (BTSBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Betsson AB (publ) (OTCPK:BTSBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2025 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Ohman - Chief Financial Officer

Pontus Lindwall - CEO, President & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Georg Attling - Pareto Securities AS, Research Division

Martin Arnell - DNB Carnegie, Research Division

Pontus Lindwall

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Betsson's presentation of the Second Quarter 2025. I'm Pontus Lindwall, the President and CEO of Betsson. With me today is also our CFO, Martin Ohman.

Betsson is well positioned to capture global growth opportunities in the structurally attractive market for online gaming and in the second quarter of 2025, we continued to deliver value to customers, partners and shareholders. Group revenue increased by 12% and operating income increased by 8% compared to the same quarter last year, which then included the European Championship and Copa America in football. Revenue growth was mainly driven by continued strong growth in Latin America and Western Europe, where revenue increased around 35% and reached new record levels.

In LatAm, Peru and Argentina was the main drivers, and I'm very pleased to see how we continue to strengthen our leading market positions in these countries. The Sportsbook margin in the past quarter was pretty favorable at 9.5%, driving 15% revenue growth in our Sportsbook. Casino revenue increased by 11% year-over-year. In the second -- the second quarter featured a high level of activity throughout the organization. Following our marketing strategy, our global flagship brand, Betsson, was launched in Georgia and Lithuania during the quarter. The aim is to realize economies of scale through international marketing and exposure through major sponsorships.

In front of 45,000 spectators in Georgia's capital, Tiblisi, a selection of the country's best football legends, together with Betsson's CCO, Ronni Hartvig, was matched against former star players from Barcelona, including Ronaldinho in