Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mattias Perjos

Welcome, everyone, to today's call. This is Mattias Perjos. With me, I have our CFO, Agneta Palmer. In today's conference, we'll first look into our performance in the second quarter of 2025 and then also talk a bit about the current market situations and our expectations for 2025. So we can move directly over to Page #2, please.

And I wanted to start with a quick repetition of our overall ambitions and how to get there. And as you already know, our financial targets for 2024 to 2028 is to have at least 12% adjusted EPS growth on average. We believe we have a strategy that is well crafted to get us to this goal. It's really based on our market positions in leading categories and the strength that we have in the different key geographies globally as well. And part of this is, of course, increasing the share of sales from recurring revenue. It's accelerating the share of sales from higher-margin products like our Paragonix offering, our ECLS portfolio, the consumables in Infection Control and our BetaBags in Sterile Transfer. And it's also a strategy that involves, of course, solid and effective quality processes going