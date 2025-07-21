Visa (NYSE:V) is among the few names that I have earmarked as a true retirement asset. A retirement asset may not double in 2–3 years, but it reduces drawdowns and compounds wealth in a stable manner. This makes it an
Visa: Compounder With Drawdown Defense
Summary
- Visa is a core retirement asset, offering stability, low drawdowns, and consistent compounding, ideal for systematic withdrawals and long-term portfolios.
- Rolling return and drawdown analysis show that Visa outperforms SPY in stability and resilience, especially during market crises and corrections.
- Secular digital payments growth, strong free cash flow, and buybacks support Visa’s long-term earnings power, despite fintech disruption risks.
- At a reasonable valuation, V stock remains a buy for retirement-focused investors seeking 5%+ annual returns and capital appreciation with low risk.
