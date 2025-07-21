Amazon (AMZN) will be reporting Q2’25 earnings on July 31, 2025, where I’m anticipating management to discuss various implications to operations in the coming quarters as a result of the updated tariff
Amazon Has A Tariff Problem, Automation May Be The Solution
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on Amazon with a price target of $244. Though AWS growth remains robust, retail sales may face certain pressures resulting from tariffs.
- Amazon is highly exposed to US-China tariffs, but preemptive inventory build should limit near-term impact; longer-term margin pressure is likely.
- Strong Prime Day sales and continued AWS growth support Amazon’s outlook, with automation and AI adoption helping offset rising costs.
- Valuation remains attractive versus peers, as Amazon trades at a discount, but tariff risks and margin headwinds warrant a more conservative target.
