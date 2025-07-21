How We're Earning A 13%+ Yield Selling Puts On Rocket Lab

PropNotes
8.39K Followers

Summary

  • Rocket Lab is firing on all cylinders, which has driven the stock price to all-time highs.
  • That said, the rally has made shares wildly expensive. We believe selling put options, earning a yield, and waiting for assignment is the optimal way to play the stock.
  • Given our preference for net-long exposure, we're reiterating our 'Buy' rating on the stock.

3D Render animation and Illustration. The largest known supermassive black hole, its science fiction image. Colorful deep space. Universe concept background.

blackdovfx/iStock via Getty Images

The commercial space industry is undergoing a transformation.

As satellite demand soars and political risks elevate the strategic value of firms that have launch capabilities, the market is starting to separate companies with a track record

This article was written by

PropNotes
8.39K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable insights to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find anywhere else.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RKLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RKLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RKLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News