S&P 500 Looking At Fed For Direction On Interest Rates
Summary
- The S&P 500 (SPX) kept marching on to new heights in the trading week ending on Friday, 18 July 2025.
- The index hit a new record high of 6,297.36 on Thursday before dipping to 6,296.79 to end the week about 0.6% higher than the previous week's close.
- With the Fed's Open Market Committee meeting next week, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool is projecting the Fed will continue to hold the Federal Funds Rate in a target range of 4.25-4.50% until its 17 September (2025-Q3) meeting, when it is expected to cut the rate by a quarter percent.
