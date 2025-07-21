With the stock market rallying to fresh all-time highs, it's a critical time for investors to deploy careful stock-picking, and my focus over the past few weeks has been to rotate out of most of my winning momentum trades
Portillo's: Amid Stronger Same-Store Sales, It's Time To Dive Back In (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I'm rotating into overlooked value plays like Portillo's, which offers upside potential after a significant pullback since its IPO.
- Portillo's aggressive expansion, especially into Texas, and new loyalty program position it for growth and improved customer retention.
- The company's 'Restaurant of the Future' smaller format aims to boost margins and profitability, despite some near-term margin pressure.
- At under 10x FY25 EBITDA and with strong sales trends, I see the current dip as a buying opportunity and upgrade PTLO stock to a buy.
