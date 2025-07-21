In today’s market, it’s hard to find a good deal, at least if you’re going by PE ratios. Over the last few years, the S&P 500’s average Shiller PE ratio has climbed steadily, approaching levels that have, in the past, been associated with economic contractions
JD.com: Already Great Valuation Could Be Boosted By Catalysts
Summary
- JD.com is undervalued with a P/E ratio of 8.33, below peers and U.S. counterparts, despite solid revenue growth and profitability.
- China's government is actively working to spur domestic consumption, which could drive significant upside for JD if successful.
- Trade negotiations between China and the U.S. appear promising, and a deal could provide a near-term catalyst for JD's stock price.
- Risks remain due to China's economic challenges, but JD's valuation and growth potential make it a buy; I recommend a moderate position.
