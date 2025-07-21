Why Bond Markets Are Taking Notice As Government Debt Levels Rise

TD Wealth
5.01K Followers

Summary

  • Why bond markets are focusing on government debt levels.
  • As debt levels rise, what it means for corporate bonds.
  • Why Canadian corporate bonds may provide opportunities.

A major theme is emerging in bond markets beyond seemingly never-ending tariff talk. The rise of government borrowing and ballooning debt levels in markets such as the U.S., Europe and Japan. Hafiz Noordin, Vice President and Director, Active Fixed Income at TD Asset Management, speaks with Kim Parlee about what this means for fixed income markets and for investors.

Transcript

Kim Parlee - If you've been following the bond market lately, a major theme is taking shape. And no, it's not just the tariff. It's the rapid rise in government borrowing and ballooning debt levels of governments right around the world. That growing concern is beginning to put upward pressure on bond yields. So what does that mean for fixed income markets and for investors?

Joining us now, Hafiz Noordin, Vice President and Director, Active Fixed Income at TD Asset Management. Nice to have you here.

Hafiz Noordin - It's great to be back.

Kim Parlee - So government borrowing-- and we've heard-- I mean, this is all a bit of the Trump effect. I mean, he comes out he tells governments you need to spend more on defense. They go, OK. And then they have to borrow to spend. Why is it taking center stage now? Because we've been talking about it for a little while.

Hafiz Noordin - Yeah, and it felt like we got used to government borrowing for a very long time, since the global financial crisis, since the pandemic. They've always had to step in to borrow to help support the economy.

The reason it matters a lot more now is that central banks are not playing the same role they used to be of buying bonds on the other side of the equation. So the governments issue bonds to supply all of these borrowing needs. In

