USA Compression: Attractive 8.7% Yield With Declining Risks (Rating Upgrade)

Ronald Ferrie
3.35K Followers

Summary

  • USA Compression Partners maintains a strong 8.7% yield and is nearing positive free cash flow, reducing perceived risk for income-focused investors.
  • Revenue per horsepower continues to rise, though USAC's growth lags peers due to a focus on financial stability over aggressive expansion.
  • Deployment of new high-horsepower compressors and disciplined CAPEX should drive EBITDA gains and free cash flow inflection by 2026.
  • I rate USAC as a buy due to the potential for 20% total returns through year-end 2026.

Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks to minimize future occurrences, ensuring organizational readiness and stability amidst unforeseen challenges.

Suriya Phosri/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The natural gas compression market continues to perform well as revenue per operating horsepower continues to trend higher. USA Compression (NYSE:USAC) continues to deliver an industry-leading yield that has gradually de-risked as

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie
3.35K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News