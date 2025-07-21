Verizon Dazzles, The Dividend Sparkles, Own It

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. delivered a strong Q2, beating revenue and EPS expectations, driven by robust wireless and broadband growth and industry-leading service revenue gains.
  • Operating income and adjusted EBITDA both exceeded our targets, prompting Verizon to raise its annual EBITDA guidance, signaling continued earnings strength.
  • Free cash flow remains solid, with a 55% payout ratio ensuring the dividend is well-covered and safe, supporting the stock’s appeal for income investors.
  • Despite a high debt load, Verizon’s defensive business model and growing dividend justify maintaining a buy rating for VZ stock, with further upside potential if earnings momentum continues.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

This season's Q2 earnings season has kicked off. We have examined quite a few banks, which are always first to report, but now we are getting into the heart of the earnings season. Today, we turn to covering our position

