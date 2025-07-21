In October 2024, I switched from a rather bearish position about Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) (and a resulting “Sell” rating) to a more neutral position. And while the last two “Sell” ratings can be seen as more or less accurate as the stock did
Still Too Pricey? DexCom's Double-Digit Growth May Not Be Enough
Summary
- Dexcom has rebounded since my last update, but I maintain a 'Hold' rating due to continued overvaluation and limited upside potential.
- Growth remains solid, especially in sensors and U.S. expansion, but overall revenue growth is slowing and hardware sales are nearly negligible.
- Valuation remains stretched at 64x earnings and 61x free cash flow, with fair value only justified if Dexcom sustains 19% annual growth for a decade.
- Despite promising initiatives like Stelo and international expansion, I see downside risk and will keep Dexcom on my watchlist rather than upgrade to 'Buy'.
