Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has transitioned through a strategic inflection point since my strong bullish call following a strong bull run of 50% in just 3 months. What was a premier chipmaker has now emerged
Nvidia's Next Domination Phase Begins
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation projects $45B in Q2 FY2026 revenue, up 72% YoY, driven by Blackwell GB300 and full-rack deployments.
- The AI roadmap spans GB300 in 2025, Vera Rubin in 2026, and Rubin Ultra in 2027, boosting inference performance.
- Data Center revenue grew 73% YoY; future growth relies on sovereign AI, hyperscaler capex, and enterprise adoption.
- Despite $4.5B in China write-downs, Nvidia maintained 75%+ gross margins and 60%+ free cash flow margins.
- Nvidia’s premium valuation demands near-flawless execution, but its unmatched stack, 60%+ FCF margins, and roadmap clarity offer additional upside for NVDA stock.
