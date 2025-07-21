StoneCo Stock Has A Clear Path To $30
Summary
- StoneCo is no longer the broken company the market remembers. I see a clear path to a $30 valuation.
- With profitability firmly re-established, StoneCo is well-positioned to make the most of favorable macro trends in Brazil.
- The market is waking up, with the stock up 70% YTD. I believe the window to capture the bulk of this re-rating is closing over the next 6-12 months.
- While Brazil's macro environment remains a key risk, I am convinced this is more than priced in at the current valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STNE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.