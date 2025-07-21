I initiated coverage on STM following their Q1 2025 earnings release with a Hold rating. At the time, I noted that while the Automotive and Industrial segments were starting to show signs of bottoming, the overall setup still lacked visibility.
STMicrolectronics Q2 Earnings Preview: Looking For A Rebound In Auto Demand
Summary
- I maintain a Hold rating on STMicroelectronics N.V. due to ongoing tariff risks, softening U.S. auto demand, and limited visibility into H2 2025 recovery.
- STM's diversified geographic exposure and healthier OEM inventories provide some balance, but margin pressures and high inventory days remain concerns.
- Gross margin expectations have improved, but FX headwinds and lack of free cash flow highlight STM's cyclical vulnerability and operational challenges.
- I remain cautious about STM stock until clearer signs of sustained demand and industrial rebound emerge.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.