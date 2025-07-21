The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® ETF Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) is one of 11 ETFs from State Street Investment Management (previously State Street Global Advisors before June 30, 2025), designed to track specific sectors within the S&P 500. As
XLC: The Communication Services ETF That's Heavily Weighted Toward Big Tech
Summary
- The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR offers targeted exposure to the evolving communication services sector, including tech giants, telecoms, and media, using a capped market-cap weighting approach.
- The ETF is suitable for both long-term investors bullish on media and communications trends and short-term traders seeking sector-based opportunities with high liquidity.
- XLC's main risks are high concentration in Meta and Alphabet, and diverse holdings with uncorrelated business drivers, which can impact performance unpredictably.
- As communication and media consumption habits evolve, XLC provides a way to capitalize on these shifts, but investors should monitor sector composition and concentration risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.