Last April, I turned bullish on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM), citing its low-cost lithium operations and favorable geopolitical positioning at a time when the Trump administration was threatening to slap many of its trading
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile: A De-Risked Giant For The Coming Lithium Bull Market
Summary
- Compelling data from high-cost producers in China and Australia indicate that supply-side capitulation is underway, forming a classic bottoming signal for lithium prices.
- SQM recently finalized a landmark partnership with state-owned Codelco, eliminating the company's greatest long-term risk and extending its operational runway in Salar de Atacama.
- Despite this fundamental de-risking, I believe the market is still mispricing SQM, failing to account for its transformation from a high-risk asset into a blue-chip lithium leader.
- SQM now offers investors cheap exposure to a lithium market recovery, but more importantly, it does so with a newly de-risked profile and a clear path for multi-decade growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.