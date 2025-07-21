Wall Street Loads Up On Ethereum, Yield Is Only Half The Story

Jul. 21, 2025 12:32 PM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD) CryptoETH-USD
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ethereum is emerging as the backbone of tokenization and stablecoins, potentially redefining global finance.
  • With global yields collapsing, Ethereum staking offers 3.2% returns, making it a compelling alternative to bonds.
  • Ethereum is approaching the critical $4,000 level; a breakout could set the stage for a run toward $7,000.
  • Risks remain from volatility, regulation, and competition, but Ethereum's unique position makes it a compelling buy even after the recent rally.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Yield Chasing business text message on signboard. Business graph , arrows and growth concept. Green background.

design master

Thesis Summary

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is dominating the crypto space right now, after months of trailing behind Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

It looks like institutions are finally starting to realise that Ethereum (ETH-USD) could be at the basis of

Crypto is a key element un building a truly diversified portfolio that will can protect your wealth from anything and anyone.

This is just one of many exciting cryptocurrencies you can buy right now!

Join The Pragmatic Investor to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the crypto space.Crypto Memes – Meme MugsHere's what you will get with your subscription:

- Access to our Crypto Portfolio.

- On-chain analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

- Deep dive reports on Altcoins.

- Technical Analysis of major cryptocurrencies.

- News updates.

Crypto is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!

This article was written by

James Foord
24.67K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETH-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on ETH-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETH-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News