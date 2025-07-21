I assigned a Buy rating to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), highlighting its business acceleration opportunities. The acquisition of Monogram Technologies (MGRM) could potentially strengthen Zimmer’s total
Zimmer Biomet Q2 Preview: Combining Monogram Autonomous Robotics With ROSA
Summary
- I reiterate my Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., setting a fair value of $133 per ZBH share due to strong business acceleration opportunities.
- The Monogram Technologies acquisition could significantly enhance Zimmer's knee robotics, positioning it to better compete with Stryker through advanced autonomous technology.
- Paragon 28's integration is on track and expected to boost Zimmer's foot and ankle portfolio, contributing to topline growth in a fast-expanding market.
- Despite near-term margin headwinds from tariffs and acquisition costs, I expect robust ZBH revenue growth and margin expansion from FY27 onward, supporting my positive outlook.
