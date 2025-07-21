ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Anindya Banerjee - Group CFO & Head of Investor Relations

Sandeep Bakhshi - MD, CEO & Executive Director

Harsh Wardhan Modi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Kunal Shah - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

M.B. Mahesh - Unidentified Company

Kotak Securities (Institutional Equities) - Unidentified Company

Mahrukh Adajania - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division

Nitin Kumar Aggarwal - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division

Piran Engineer - CLSA Limited, Research Division

Sandeep Bakhshi

Thank you. Good evening to all of you, and welcome to the ICICI Bank earnings call to discuss the results for Q1 of FY '26. Joining us today on this call are Sandeep Batra, Rakesh, Ajay, Anindya and Abhinek. At ICICI Bank, our strategic focus continues to be on growing profit before tax, excluding treasury to the 360-degree customer-centric approach and by serving opportunities across ecosystems and micro markets.

We continue to operate within the framework of our values to strengthen our franchise. Maintaining high standards of governance, deepening coverage and enhancing delivery capabilities with a focus on simplicity and operational resilience are key drivers for our risk-calibrated profitable growth. The profit before tax, excluding treasury grew by 11.4% year-on-year to INR 156.90 billion in this quarter. The core operating profit increased by 13.6% year-on-year to INR 175.05 billion in this quarter. The profit after tax grew by 15.5% year-on-year to INR 127.68 billion in this quarter.