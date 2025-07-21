ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2025 7:30 AM ET
Anindya Banerjee - Group CFO & Head of Investor Relations
Sandeep Bakhshi - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Harsh Wardhan Modi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Kunal Shah - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
M.B. Mahesh - Unidentified Company
Kotak Securities (Institutional Equities) - Unidentified Company
Mahrukh Adajania - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division
Nitin Kumar Aggarwal - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division
Piran Engineer - CLSA Limited, Research Division
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sandeep Bakhshi
Thank you. Good evening to all of you, and welcome to the ICICI Bank earnings call to discuss the results for Q1 of FY '26. Joining us today on this call are Sandeep Batra, Rakesh, Ajay, Anindya and Abhinek. At ICICI Bank, our strategic focus continues to be on growing profit before tax, excluding treasury to the 360-degree customer-centric approach and by serving opportunities across ecosystems and micro markets.
We continue to operate within the framework of our values to strengthen our franchise. Maintaining high standards of governance, deepening coverage and enhancing delivery capabilities with a focus on simplicity and operational resilience are key drivers for our risk-calibrated profitable growth. The profit before tax, excluding treasury grew by 11.4% year-on-year to INR 156.90 billion in this quarter. The core operating profit increased by 13.6% year-on-year to INR 175.05 billion in this quarter. The profit after tax grew by 15.5% year-on-year to INR 127.68 billion in this quarter.
