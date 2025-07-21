The July 21 issue of Wealth Advisor magazine has an article entitled "What if the Fed Cut Rates to Just 1% Like Trump Wants" in which it predicts that “long-term Treasury yields would spike as bond investors price in
Are Current Interest Rates Too High? What Is Normal?
Summary
- Interest rates on Treasury Bills are currently 1.7% above their historic norm, supporting President Trump's call for rate cuts.
- Long-term Treasury Bond rates are in line with historical averages, suggesting no need for adjustment at the long end of the curve.
- The unusual U-shaped yield curve reflects investor concerns about tariffs, boosting demand for intermediate maturities.
- If inflation stays around 2.5%, short-term rates have room to decline, benefiting investors in short-term government securities if Trump's view prevails.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.