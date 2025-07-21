When desire disagrees with judgment, there is a disease of the mind: and to make a man forget the past, and blind him to the future, is as easy as making him drunk. The impression of invincibility is disaster itself. The stronger the
The Impression Of Invincibility
Summary
- It’s useful for investors to remember that a market crash is nothing but risk aversion meeting a market that is not priced to tolerate risk.
- By definition, diagonal advances amid record valuation extremes – as we’ve seen in recent weeks – don’t provide much fluctuation. Still, we’ve been able to vary the intensity of our bearishness enough to be comfortable even if the market advances further from current extremes.
- My impression is that the exuberance of the moment is too strong for investors to care about history.
Dr. John Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Econometrics Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds ( https://www.hussmanfunds.com). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, and a Masters degree in education and social policy and a bachelors degree in economics from Northwestern University. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. In the mid-1980's, Dr Hussman worked as an options mathematician for Peters & Company at the Chicago Board of Trade, and in 1988 began publishing the Hussman Econometrics newsletter. Virtually all of Dr. Hussman's liquid assets are invested in the Hussman Funds. Note: Dr. Hussman is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Dr. Hussman's public commentary.