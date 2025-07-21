In my previous article about Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), I noted that the demand for fiber to the home services and increases in the number of customers could accelerate future free cash flow. I
Altice: Beneficial Sale, But Many Challenges (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Altice USA could benefit from the $2.8B asset-backed securities sale and improved debt agreements, potentially reducing leverage and interest expenses.
- The company operates in growing broadband and fiber markets, but recent financial results showed declining EPS and free cash flow.
- Significant risks remain from intense competition, rising programming costs, and sensitivity to interest rates due to high debt.
- Despite a seemingly cheap valuation, I am closing my position given weak fundamentals and better opportunities elsewhere.
