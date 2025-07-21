Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Caleb Harbert as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Kohl's: The Bull Case
Summary
- Kohl's is deeply undervalued due to massive real estate holdings, with $5-$10 billion in assets largely unrecognized by the market.
- Short interest is extreme, creating potential for a short squeeze as fundamentals improve and shorts are forced to cover.
- Kohl's debt concerns are overblown; no major maturities until 2030, and recent SPV moves hint at unlocking hidden asset value.
- Retail tailwinds—including regulatory changes and possible rate cuts—position Kohl's for a turnaround, making it my largest personal investment.
