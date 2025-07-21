Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2025 5:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Edward Wilson - Chief Executive Officer of Ryanair DAC
Jamie Donovan - Corporate Participant
Juliusz Komorek - Group Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer and Company Secretary
Michael O'Leary - Group CEO & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan - Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Fowler - Director of Sustainability & Finance
Tracey McCann - Chief Financial Officer of Ryanair DAC
Conference Call Participants
Alexander Irving - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Dudley Shanley - Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division
Gerald Nicholas Khoo - Panmure Liberum Limited, Research Division
Harry J. Gowers - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Jaime Bann Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Jaina Mistry - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
James Edward Brazier Hollins - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Jarrod Castle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Muneeba Kayani - BofA Securities, Research Division
Ruairi Cullinane - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Savanthi Nipunika Prelis-Syth - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Stephen Furlong - Davy, Research Division
Operator
Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Ryanair Holdings plc Q1 FY '26 Earnings Release. My name is Nadia, and I will be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]
I will now hand over to your host, Michael O'Leary, Group CEO of Ryanair Holdings, to begin. Michael, please go ahead whenever you're ready.
Michael O'Leary
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ryanair Q1 results conference call. I'm joined by all of our usual crew. Neil, the CFO, is in London; as is Eddie Wilson, dialing in from London. The rest of us are here in the office in Dublin.
As you've seen this morning, we reported a strong Q1 profit after tax rising to EUR 820 million
- Read more current RYAAY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts