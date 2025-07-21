At a time when geopolitical tensions persist in the Middle East due to military actions against the Druze in Syria, the constant ballistic attacks on Israel by the Houthis, as well as the uncertainty of the
GE HealthCare Stock: Hidden Winner Of Alzheimer's Drug Boom
Summary
- GE HealthCare Technologies is one of the leaders in the healthcare sector, with a strong position in the global molecular imaging market.
- GE HealthCare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segment's EBIT was $205 million in Q1 2025, up 15.2% year over year.
- I expect it to rise to $245 million in Q2, driven by increased sales of Vizamyl, which is used to prescribe anti-amyloid drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- In addition, GE HealthCare's net debt is falling, allowing it to begin a more aggressive share buyback program and further increase its dividend payments.
- In this article, you will learn why, according to my "ALLKA 4D Rating" model, GEHC shares have a rather attractive risk/reward ratio after the recent completion of a technical correction.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.