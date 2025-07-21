Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to report Q4’25 earnings on July 30, 2025 after market close. Consensus estimates, along with my own, are expecting a revenue beat when compared to the midpoint of guidance of $73.7b. I expect earnings to be driven by AI
Microsoft: Agentic AI Ramp Up Is Barely In The First Inning (Earnings Preview)
Summary
- I reiterate my Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting $592/share, reflecting 16% upside based on strong AI and cloud-driven growth prospects.
- Microsoft is best positioned among hyperscalers for tariff mitigation and AI/cloud adoption, with Copilot and agentic AI offering significant enterprise growth runways.
- Despite custom AI chip delays and dependency on Nvidia, Microsoft's growth will remain robust but may continue to cut into free cash flow.
- Enterprise AI adoption remains low at 2%, suggesting substantial future growth potential as organizations seek efficiency and cost savings through Microsoft's AI solutions.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.