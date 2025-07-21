Texas Roadhouse: Why I Think Traffic Will Rebound In Q2 (Earnings Preview)

  • Texas Roadhouse remains a 'Buy'—strong balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and flexible capital allocation set it apart from peers.
  • Traffic and same-store sales are rebounding in Q2, with data showing mid-single-digit growth and outperformance in key states.
  • Steakhouses, especially Texas Roadhouse, are gaining market share in casual dining, benefiting from value-driven promotions and resilient demand.
  • With a $200 price target, I see solid double-digit total return potential, supported by dividends, buybacks, and future expansion opportunities.

lvcandy

Since I first slapped a 'Buy' rating on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) back on August 5th last year, the stock has delivered nearly a 15% return—yep, that includes dividends and buybacks.

In the short term, things look tepid. Shares have pretty

Stock analyst, writer (praxeology & Mengerian Theory), accountant, and founder of Goulart Restaurant Stocks—serving up fresh, flavorful investment insights. I also cover casinos and gaming, food companies, consumer discretionary stocks, and IPOs, with a keen eye for hidden gems in micro and small caps.

