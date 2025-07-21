The Sequoia Strategy Composite Q2 2025 Letter

Summary

  • For the second quarter of 2025, the Sequoia Strategy Composite generated a total return of 13.4% net of fees, versus 10.9% for the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index.
  • For the year to date through June 30, the Sequoia Strategy Composite generated a total return of 18.4% net of fees, versus 6.2% for the Index.
  • We opportunistically added to our holdings in ICON and trimmed Jacobs, Liberty Broadband and Meta to fund new investments.

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

Dear Clients:

For the second quarter of 2025, the Sequoia Strategy Composite generated a total return of 13.4% 1 net of fees, versus 10.9% for the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index (SPX)(SP500). For the year to date through June 30, the Sequoia Strategy Composite generated a total return of 18.4% net of fees, versus 6.2% for the Index.

We opportunistically added to our holdings in ICON (ICLR) and trimmed Jacobs (J), Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)(LBRDK) and Meta (META) to fund new investments in companies we’ll disclose at a later date when our purchases are complete.

Sincerely,

The Ruane Cunniff Investment Committee

Arman Gokgol-Kline | John Harris | Trevor Magyar

1 The Sequoia Strategy Composite (the “Composite”) consists of all discretionary, fee-paying accounts that Ruane Cunniff LP (“RC”) manages in accordance with its Sequoia Strategy. The Sequoia Strategy is a concentrated, long-only equity strategy focused primarily on domestic mid- and large-cap companies. See additional disclosures on the following pages.

Disclosures

Sequoia Strategy Composite Net Returns (%)*

Average Annual Total Return Ending June 30, 2025

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

Sequoia Strategy Composite

26.4%

21.1%

14.5%

8.4%

S&P 500 Index

15.2%

19.7%

16.6%

13.6%

*The performance returns for the Composite are presented net of investment advisory fees and transaction costs and all other fees and expenses that a client paid in connection with RC’s investment advisory services and reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other income / earnings, but do not reflect the deduction of custodial fees paid by the client. The performance returns also reflect cash flows into and out of accounts. The net performance returns are calculated using the highest annual advisory fee of 1% per annum, applied monthly. The performance presented does not represent the return of any one individual investor.

The performance of a client account may differ from that of the Composite due to account size, client- specific guidelines or restrictions, tax considerations, cash flows into and out of the account, the timing of transactions and other factors. The S&P 500 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index of the common stocks of 500 major U.S. companies. The Index does not incur expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in the Index.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Sequoia Strategy – June 30, 2025

Top Ten Holdings*

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCPK:RYCEF)(OTCPK:RYCEY)

13.2

Universal Music Group NV (OTCPK:UMGNF)(OTCPK:UNVGY)

7.7

Constellation Software, Inc. (OTCPK:CNSWF)

7.1

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL)

6.2

Liberty Media Corp. – Formula One (FWONA)(OTCQB:FWONB)(FWONK)

5.5

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

5.5

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCPK:ERFSF)

5.0

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)

4.8

SAP SE (SAP)(OTCPK:SAPGF)

4.2

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM)(OTC:TSMWF)

4.1

* The holdings are those of a representative account in the Composite that RC believes closely reflects the Sequoia Strategy. Client account holdings may differ from those of the representative account due to account size, client-specific guidelines or restrictions, tax considerations and other factors. The representative account’s holdings are subject to change and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. The percentages are of total net assets.

Ruane Cunniff LP claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). Ruane Cunniff LP has been independently verified for the periods 12/31/2002 through 12/31/2024. The Sequoia Strategy Composite has had a performance examination for the periods 12/31/2002 through 12/31/2024. The GIPS® Composite Report and verification and performance examination reports are available upon request by contacting Investor Relations at info@ruanecunniff.com. Performance is expressed in U.S. dollars.

GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

The information herein reflects RC’s views as of the date of this letter, and RC’s views are subject to change without notice. RC does not guarantee that any forecast, projection or opinion in this letter will be realized. This letter is provided for informational purposes only, and the information herein is not intended, and should not be construed, as investment advice or an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.

References to specific securities should not be considered recommendations to purchase or sell such securities. RC and its affiliates may have positions in, and may effect transactions in, the markets, sectors and securities discussed herein.

All investments involve risk and may lose value. Investments are subject to market risk, which is the risk that the market value of an investment will decline, perhaps sharply and unpredictably, or fail to rise, for various reasons including changes or potential or perceived changes in U.S. or foreign economies, financial markets, interest rates, the liquidity of investments and other factors. For a further discussion of risks, please see RC’s Form ADV Brochure and refer to Item 8.

Certain statements herein are “forward looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RC cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; RC undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

This letter may not be reproduced in whole or in part in any form, or referred to in any publication, without the express written permission of RC.

Original Post

Ruane Cunniff LP
146 Followers
Ruane Cunniff LP is a registered investment adviser best known for managing Sequoia Fund. Ruane Cunniff LP also runs separately managed accounts according to this same strategy. Ruane Cunniff LP and its affiliates advise private partnerships that pursue strategies that are unique, but aligned with our overriding investment philosophy. Bill Ruane and Rick Cunniff started the firm in 1969 and the Fund in 1970 in the belief that they could outperform the stock market by investing in great businesses selling at reasonable prices and staying with them as long as they remained attractive. By doing exhaustive primary research, ignoring fads and sticking to their principles, they built up an enviable track record. Sequoia Fund remains a concentrated, long-only equity fund that invests primarily in domestic mid- and large-capitalization companies. Through multiple market cycles, portfolio managers and generations of leadership, the firm has managed the Fund with a long-term, value-oriented approach. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Ruane Cunniff, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Ruane Cunniff's official channels.

